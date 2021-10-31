Police investigate Minneapolis' 79th homicide after man shot near the Folwell neighborhood

The incident occurred near the 3600 block of Fremont Avenue North. Authorities say no one is in custody, and believe this to be an isolated incident.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man was shot and killed near the 3600 block of Fremont Avenue North in Minneapolis just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation, which notifies police when gunfire has been detected in the surrounding area.

Before police could arrive on scene, authorities say a private vehicle drove the man to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds.

Police say no one is in custody, and believe this to be an isolated incident in which the suspect and the victim both knew each other.

The man's identity is being withheld pending an investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Police say this is the city's 79th homicide of 2021.