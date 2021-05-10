4 shot on Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis

Three of the people wounded were transported to the hospital by ambulance, while a fourth walked in to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

MINNEAPOLIS — Four men are recovering from injuries after police say they were shot on Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis Monday.

Police say squads were dispatched to the 600 block of Broadway around 8:15 p.m. after a number of 911 calls and an activation of ShotSpotter. Arriving officers found three men suffering from what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A fourth man later walked in to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Video from the scene shows crime tape up at Winner Gas, and more than a dozen marked shell casings on the ground.

Minneapolis PD crime scene personnel collected evidence where the shootings took place, while investigators spoke with residents and people in the area at the time of the incident. At this point there is no word on any suspects or arrests.

