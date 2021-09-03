Juvenile killed, adult man injured in Minneapolis shooting

Police said it appears the two victims were shot after two different groups fired on each other Monday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said a man was injured and a juvenile killed by gunfire on Monday night, just a few blocks from the Children's Minnesota Minneapolis campus.

Officers responded to 911 callers reporting shots fired in the area of 26th Street East and Cedar Avenue South just after 10 p.m. Monday. They received additional information from callers while they were headed to the scene that two people had been shot.

Police said when they arrived, they found the two gunshot victims. A man had non-life threatening injuries, but a young man was in grave condition.

Crews on scene gave emergency aid to both victims, and the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in an ambulance.

The juvenile victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Neither of their names have been released at this time.

It appears that two groups of people were shooting at each other when the two victims were struck, officers said, and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

