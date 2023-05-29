'It is disturbing'; Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 dead

"Anytime we lose a young person on a holiday weekend, it is disturbing," O'Hara said during a press conference.

MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting in Minneapolis has left one dead on Bryant Avenue South on Monday afternoon, police say.

During a press conference, Minneapolis Chief of Police Brian O'Hara said the received 911 calls around 5:30 p.m. of shots fired.

O'Hara said he believes the person who was shot was a teenager who suffered gunshot wounds in the alley of Bryant Avenue South, but he still has not confirmed if that person is for sure a juvenile or an adult.

EMS transported the victim North Memorial hospital where they were pronounced dead, officials say.

"Anytime we lose a young person on a holiday weekend, it is disturbing," O'Hara said during the press conference.

There are active leads for suspects, O'Hara confirmed, but he is asking for the community to help by sending in tips.

This has been a confirmed homicide, but it remains under investigation.

