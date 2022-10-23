x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Minneapolis shooting leaves toddler with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Late Saturday night, Minneapolis police officers found a little girl with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside a home.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com
Detail view of illuminated police lights. Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com.

MINNEAPOLIS — A young girl was found late Saturday night by Minneapolis police with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the police department.

The Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to the 2200 block of North 5th Avenue just after 10 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. Once there, officers found a little girl with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The toddler was then taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, police say.

Minneapolis police forensics processed the scene and collected evidence while homicide detective also responded due to the young girl's serious injuries, according to the department's public information officer.

No arrests have been made, Minneapolis police said.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man due in court Friday after being charged in toddler's death

Before You Leave, Check This Out