One dead in Minneapolis after Thursday night shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead after an apparent shooting near Folwell Park in Minneapolis Thursday night.

According to a press release, police received multiple 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation just before 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Girard Avenue North.

When police arrived in the area, they found a man a block away in an alley who wasn't breathing. According to police, officers gave CPR and first aid to the victim while others searched for a suspect and crime scene.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officers said they located what appears to be the scene of the shooting in the 3500 block of Girard, coinciding with the information from the 911 calls and ShotSpotter.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.