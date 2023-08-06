One killed, another injured in Minneapolis shooting

Police said that "narcotics activity" was related to the early-morning incident.

MINNEAPOLIS — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after an early morning shooting on East Lake Street in Minneapolis.

Police said officers were called to an alley in the 1700 block of East Lake Street for a report of gunfire.

When officers from the Third Precinct got to the Phillips neighborhood, they found one man dead and a second with what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's name and cause of death.

Emergency crews helped the injured man until Fire and EMS arrived, then the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Officials said preliminary information suggests that narcotics activity is related to this shooting.

