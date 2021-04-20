Police: Victim believed to be in his teens killed in Minneapolis shooting

Tuesday morning police were called to a home in the 5100 block of Dupont Ave. North. When they arrived, they found a victim had been shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — After an early morning ShotSpotter notification and multiple 911 calls, police responded to a Minneapolis home Tuesday where they found a victim believed to be in his late teens dead from a gunshot wound.

Just after 2:15 a.m. Minneapolis police said in a press release that they received a ShotSpotter notification inside a home on the 5100 block of Dupont Ave. North. While officers were on their way to call, they received 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area.

Police said they found a victim, who they believe is teenager, with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the home. Emergency responders tried to treat his wounds and give him CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful and paramedics pronounced him dead after arriving at the scene.

There were multiple people in the home when officers arrived, and police said they were taken downtown and interviewed. No one is in custody as of Tuesday morning, according to the release.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 21st homicide of the year in Minneapolis.

