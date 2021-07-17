Teenager shot early Saturday morning in Minneapolis

Police say they are still working to figure out what happened before the shooting took place.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say that a young man, believed to be in his late teens, was shot and is in critical condition Saturday morning.

According to a release, police responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday in the Prospect Park neighborhood.

When officers arrived in the area of St. Mary's Avenue and Delaware Street Southeast just after 3 a.m., they found a young man they think is in his early teens who had been shot.

Crews on scene worked to treat his wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance in critical condition.