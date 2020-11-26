One killed, another injured in Minneapolis violence Wednesday

The shooting death marked Minneapolis' 77th homicide of 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — One man is dead, and another hospitalized with stab wounds after two separate incidents in Minneapolis overnight.

Minneapolis police said in a press release that they were called to the area of 4th Avenue South and 8th Street South around 2:30 a.m. for an injured person. When they arrived, police said they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to HCMC in critical condition, and is expected to survive.

Officers said they have a suspect in custody, and recovered the knife used in the stabbing.

Less than 30 minutes later squads were called to the 2700 block of Dupont Avenue North for a ShotSpotter activation. Multiple 911 calls then came in to emergency dispatchers, police said.

When police arrived, they say they saw people running from the area. Officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound laying between two houses. Emergency responders provided aid, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

This is the 77th homicide of 2020.

Police investigated the scene and spoke to witnesses, but did not report making any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.