Minneapolis woman charged in relation to Bloomington hotel shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Minneapolis woman has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Bloomington.

Trimeanna Williams, 39, was charged with with aiding an offender after the shooting death of 39-year-old Jennifer Swaggert at a LaQuinta Hotel in Bloomington.

On July 12 at around 11:51 a.m., a housekeeper entered a room and found a victim lying on the floor, the criminal complaint reads.

An autopsy shows the victim died from a single gunshot to the head.

Investigators said they found that the room had been rented from July 9-12. When police entered the room, they found numerous personal items, including bottles of alcohol and a taser, the complaint states.

Williams called the hotel on July 13 saying she wanted to retrieve items she left behind. Williams told police she stayed at the hotel with her children on July 11 through the early morning on July 12, prosecutors said.

Williams told police she was in the room with her three sons, Swaggert, and three teens who were friends with her son.

Williams said they had been using illicit drugs, according to the complaint.

One of Williams’ son, who is 12, told police that on July 11 that he had seen his mom fire a gun into the air and also that her other son, who is 17 years old, was fighting with Swaggert and that he pointed the gun at her for 15-30 seconds, prosecutors said.

The 12-year-old said he heard a gunshot and knew Swaggert was dead because there was blood on the wall, the complaints reads.