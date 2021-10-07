Police: Incident between drivers led to crash that killed a woman riding a scooter

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a bystander riding on a scooter is dead following a shootout and vehicle crash on Wednesday night.
Officers told KARE 11 that they were called to Nicollet Avenue near the transit station in the North Loop around 11 p.m.
People in the area said they heard multiple gunshots from two vehicles shooting at each other.
A short time later, police got more reports of a shooting between people in two vehicles, this time at the intersection of North 5th Street and North 6th Avenue, a few blocks from Target Field.
The two vehicles then collided at that intersection, police said.
One of those cars left the road and jumped up onto the sidewalk, striking and killing a woman riding by on a scooter.
Police said the woman died at the scene.
No information has been released about her at this time.
The men in the two vehicles were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.
Officials said they believe the two shooting reports are connected, but the investigation into what actually happened is still underway.
This is an ongoing investigation. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
