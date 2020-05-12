Minneapolis woman missing dog after carjacking

Gina Rios was dropping her daughter off at school when her car, with her two dogs Lucy and Lola in the backseat, was stolen Thursday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — Of the increase in violent crimes in Minneapolis this year, perhaps one of the most troubling trends is the rise in carjackings.

According to police data, carjacking incidents jumped 537% in November alone.

One of the most recent happened Thursday morning in south Minneapolis while Gina Rios was briefly away from her car. Rios said she doesn't care about getting her vehicle back, she just wants to find her two dogs that were inside the car. One of the dogs, Lucy, was found Friday morning.

Pictures capture the memories Rios has left of her three-year-old rescue terrier-mix named Lola.

"She’s like my baby, you know. I have a two and a half year old too and she’s obviously my baby too, but Lola means the world to me," said a tearful Rios.

Lola and Lucy were in the backseat of Rios' car Thursday morning, near the intersection of E 42nd Street and Bloomington Avenue in south Minneapolis.

#HELP: Gina Rios was carjacked on the south side of MPLS Thursday and the suspects drove off with her two pups inside. Lucy was found this morning in Coon Rapids, but Lola (the lighter colored pup is still missing). The story tonight, on @kare11 News at 10. #BOLO #missingdog pic.twitter.com/RB5PPyn2qm — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) December 4, 2020

Rios said she was dropping her daughter off at a nearby daycare as she did every week day, while the dogs waited in the backseat. However, this time around, things took a turn for the worst.

"I drop her off, turn around, I come back out and this woman in this gray car with another man jumps out and jumps in my car and just takes off," said Rios.

Her car, keys, credit cards, phone and two of her most prized possessions gone in an instant.

"The car I could care less about, I just want my dog back," said Rios.

Lucy was spotted off busy Highway 10 in Coon Rapids, which prompted a search in a nearby park in hopes of finding Lola on Friday.

"Seeing if there was anything, like you know finding her collar, because Lucy did not have her collar when she was found so, just anything, just a sign of something that may say that like she was here," said Rios.

Sixteen miles away from home in a Coon Rapids park, the sun set on another cold night with no signs of Lola.

"Even my daughter woke up this morning doing what she traditionally does and getting them treats and then couldn’t find Lola and was upset about it. And we were just like you can give it to her when she comes back," said Rios.

Rios's 2017 white Buick Enclave is still missing. Minneapolis Police are investigating.