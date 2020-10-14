x
Minnesota Dept. of Corrections locates Level 3 sex offender

DOC officials said Royce Anthony Drift cut off a monitoring bracelet and left a halfway house in Duluth in early October.
Credit: Minnesota DOC
Royce Anthony Drift

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) said a missing Level 3 sex offender was located and taken into custody in Virginia, Minnesota by the DOC's Fugitive Apprehension Unit following a tip from the public.

According to a DOC news release, Royce Anthony Drift, 33, was accused of violating terms of his supervised release, after allegedly cutting off a GPS monitoring bracelet and leaving a halfway house in Duluth on Oct. 2.

DOC officials said Drift's criminal history includes convictions for sexual assault, assault, weapons, and false imprisonment.

