Minnesota Dept. of Corrections locates Level 3 sex offender

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) said a missing Level 3 sex offender was located and taken into custody in Virginia, Minnesota by the DOC's Fugitive Apprehension Unit following a tip from the public.

According to a DOC news release, Royce Anthony Drift, 33, was accused of violating terms of his supervised release, after allegedly cutting off a GPS monitoring bracelet and leaving a halfway house in Duluth on Oct. 2.

DOC officials said Drift's criminal history includes convictions for sexual assault, assault, weapons, and false imprisonment.