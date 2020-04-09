Minnesota man arrested at airport trying to flee criminal charges

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) says 34-year-old Said Sharif Maye was taken into custody while trying to board a plane for Turkey August 28.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Federal authorities say a Minnesota man charged with criminal vehicular homicide was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport last week while trying to flee the country.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) says 34-year-old Said Sharif Maye was arrested while trying to board a plane for Turkey August 28. The agency says Maye's final destination was Somalia.

CBP says officers were examining a passenger manifest on the flight to Turkey and detected a warrant for Maye's arrest. They located him at the departure gate, verified his identity and then took Maye into custody.

“This arrest illustrates how Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission supports our law enforcement partners by intercepting wanted fugitives allegedly fleeing prosecution and returning them to face their charges,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore.

Said Sharif Maye is charged in an August 24 incident in Minneapolis in which prosecutors say he purposely ran over another man outside a bar near the intersection of Franklin and Lyndale Avenues. A criminal complaint says Maye had been angry with two companions while drinking at the bar, and after leaving the establishment climbed in his vehicle, crossed into the opposite lane and pinned one of the other men between two cars.

Maye fled the scene, but investigators identified him by talking to witnesses and tracing a credit card he had used to start a bar tab.

Prosecutors requested a warrant for his arrest due to fears Maye would try to leave the country.

