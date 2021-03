The 31-year-old man from Moorhead is believed to be the first Minnesotan arrested in the Jan. 6 breach.

MINNEAPOLIS — The FBI's Minneapolis office confirms a Minnesota man has been taken into custody in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FBI said the 31-year-old man from Moorhead was arrested by FBI agents Friday.

Formal charging documents have not been made public in the case.