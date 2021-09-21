Minnesota man busted for imitating a federal agent

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man with a history of pretending to be a police officer is accused in federal court of falsely claiming to be a federal agent.
Authorities said in a complaint filed Friday that 52-year-old Reyel Devon Simmons, of Dodge Center, used the fake name "Rey Reeves" and regularly held himself out as a federal agent on social media.
He had more than 10,000 followers on TikTok, including one woman from Georgia who began a romantic relationship with Simmons. The woman told investigators he regularly carried a handgun in a holster on his hip and carried a badge and law enforcement credentials.
She was eventually alerted about the ruse by another TikTok user.
According to court documents, Simmons is not, and has never been, employed by the United States Department of Homeland Security.