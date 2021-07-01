2 Minnesota men arrested in U.S. Capitol insurrection

The arrests made on Friday bring the total number to at least five Minnesotans implicated in the Jan. 6 events.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Minneapolis office announced Friday that two more Minnesota men have been arrested in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

A 42-year-old from Minneapolis and a 20-year-old from Austin were both arrested Friday morning on "charges relating to criminal acts" on Jan. 6 in the nation's capitol, according to a post on the FBI Minneapolis Twitter account.

The FBI is expected to release charging documents for the two men later on Friday.

Meanwhile in Congress on Friday, Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. The Senate vote was 54-35. Sixty votes were needed to take up the House-passed bill that would have formed an independent 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.