2 Minnesota men arrested in U.S. Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Editor's note: The above video is from January 2021.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Minneapolis office announced Friday that two more Minnesota men have been arrested in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
A 42-year-old from Minneapolis and a 20-year-old from Austin were both arrested Friday morning on "charges relating to criminal acts" on Jan. 6 in the nation's capitol, according to a post on the FBI Minneapolis Twitter account.
The FBI is expected to release charging documents for the two men later on Friday.
At least three other Minnesotans have been arrested and charged in connection with the insurrection, including 26-year-old Jonah Westbury from Lindstrom, 31-year-old Jordan Kenneth Stotts of Moorhead, and 39-year-old Victoria White from Rochester.
Meanwhile in Congress on Friday, Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. The Senate vote was 54-35. Sixty votes were needed to take up the House-passed bill that would have formed an independent 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.
“The investigations will happen with or without Republicans," declared Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of the Republicans who voted to move forward. "To ensure the investigations are fair, impartial and focused on the facts, Republicans need to be involved.”