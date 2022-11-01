Puppy stolen along with car in St. Paul

The pup's owner is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe return of the 4 1/2-month-old Bull Mastiff.

A St. Paul man is without wheels after someone stole his car Monday, but he is much more concerned about some precious cargo that was inside.

Matt Thoreen tells KARE 11 he started his car around 6 a.m. and went back into his home on the 1700 block of James Avenue. When he came back out the Audi A6 was gone, along with his 4 1/2-month-old Bull Mastiff puppy named Kua, who was inside a kennel in the back of the vehicle.

The pup is tan colored, and was wearing a red collar.

Thoreen is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe return of the puppy, no questions asked.

At this point police confirm the incident, but say they have no suspects. Anyone with information about Kua's whereabouts, or the theft of Thoreen's vehicle is asked to call St. Paul police.

There have been similar incidents occurring across the Twin Cities metro in recent months, with dogs disappearing along with stolen cars. Police in a number of communities have reminded residents it is not a good idea to leave a vehicle running unattended, no matter the circumstances.

