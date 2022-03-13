MN BCA investigates shooting involving Mahnomen County deputy

Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds during an incident involving a Mahnomen County Sheriff's deputy.

NAYTAHWAUSH, Minn. — A woman was hospitalized Sunday after suffering gunshot wounds in an incident involving a sheriff's deputy in northwestern Minnesota.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying a deputy was led on a pursuit after trying to initiate a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. According to the statement, the pursuit ended in the Naytahwaush after entering a ditch.

The sheriff's office went on to say that "shots were fired" after the vehicle came to a stop, and a woman inside the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a Fargo area hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Authorities say the deputy involved was uninjured, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The incident is now under review by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

