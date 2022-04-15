MN guard charged with smuggling meth into prison

Authorities say they searched her vehicle and found a plastic bag of methamphetamine under a rear seat.

STILLWATER, Minn. — Prosecutors say a corrections officer at the Stillwater state prison smuggled drugs into the facility for an inmate.

Faith Rose Gratz, 24, of St. Paul, is charged with one count each of first-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth and first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or meth.

According to a criminal complaint complaint filed in Washington County District Court, investigators confiscated a cell phone from an inmate and found several drug-related text messages between Gratz and the inmate.

Authorities say they searched Gratz's vehicle and found a plastic bag of methamphetamine under a rear seat.

According to the complaint, Gratz told investigators she had brought six packages to the inmate over the past four months. Gratz said she did not know what was in the packages at first but she admitted later learning they contained narcotics, prosecutors said.