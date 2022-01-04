Minneapolis man pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run crash

The 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide after he crashed into a 70-year-old woman in a mobility scooter, killing her.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty and waived his right to a trial for a negotiated sentence in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in October.

During his court appearance on Tuesday, Cameron Bendson of Minneapolis pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide for a negotiated sentence of 50 months in jail.

The crash happened on Oct. 11, 2021 when Bendson ran a red light in his Jeep and fatally struck a woman crossing the street on her mobility scooter in Minneapolis. The force of the impact was enough to send the 70-year-old woman across the intersection.

The following day, police said they found Bendson's Jeep on fire and he was later arrested after police found him in a stolen car.

The judge set Bendson's sentencing date to Feb. 8 in order to allow the court to verify some things and to give time for victim impact statements, which could influence the sentencing.

Watch more local news: