Suspect held in Monticello shooting

MONTICELLO, Minnesota — An 18-year-old suspect is in custody after a man was shot multiple times in Monticello Monday night.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the Montisippi Park compost site on River Street just after 8:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired. On arrival they found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Jade Nickels, laying on the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived and transported Nickels to North Memorial Hospital. Sheriff's officials say he is in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene described the shooter as an 18-year-old man from Moorhead who ran from the scene on foot. The suspect was eventually located at a residence on the 1000 block of River Street West and taken into custody without incident. He is being held in the Wright County jail on probable cause first-degree assault with a firearm while prosecutors draw up charges.

