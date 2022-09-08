4 detained by Moorhead police after high-speed chase on I-94

An 18-year-old from Fargo was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing in a motor vehicle.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Four people were detained on Wednesday night after fleeing from police on I-94 at speeds greater than 100 mph.

According to Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz, around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted that a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Fargo was heading east toward Moorhead.

Four people were said to be in the vehicle, according to police.

A Moorhead officer located the vehicle at mile marker 1 on I-94, and officials said it was traveling at speeds over 100 mph.

Police chased the vehicle to mile marker 2 when the suspects took the Main Avenue Southeast exit and crashed, according to information provided to the media.

Officers from multiple departments, including the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Dilworth Police Department and Fargo Police Department established a larger perimeter, and shut down I-94 for a time to make sure the public wasn't in danger.

A police K-9 did a sweep of the area, and found a backpack containing three loaded firearms and a "quantity" of cannabis. As they continued the search, the K-9 found four people hiding in a culvert near the southwest corner of 34th Street and I-94.

Police said all four people were detained. The driver, an 18-year-old from Fargo, was arrested for the felony charge of fleeing in a motor vehicle, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

