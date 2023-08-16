More charges against alleged Minneapolis gang members as crackdown continues

U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andy Luger detailed the arrests and emphasized how well the partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement is working.

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal charges have been filed against 14 alleged gang members as a high-powered crackdown continues against street violence continues in Minneapolis.

The charges come from a targeted effort involving the U.S. Attorney's Office, ATF, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Minneapolis police and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andy Luger says the charges announced Wednesday involve illegal possession of firearms by felons and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He said the gangs involved - the Highs, the Lows, the Bloods and the 10Z/20Zs - used deadly automatic weapons and machine guns, engaged in beatings and armed robberies, and carried out planned revenge killings for the murders of fellow gang members.

"The charges present a chilling picture of the violence inflicted by the Highs, the Lows, the Bloods and other gangs on our city streets," Luger told reporters during a press conference Wednesday.

Of those just charged, seven are from the Lows, three from the Highs, one is a Blood and three are alleged members of the 10Z/20Z gang. One defendant, 27-year-old Ohagi Walker, was singled out by Luger as a high-ranking leader of the Lows.

Unlike the charges announced against 48 alleged Minneapolis gang members announced in May, the 14 defendants named Wednesday are charged as individuals, not by using the RICO racketeering law to charge as a larger criminal enterprise. Luger said additional charges against the 14 using RICO could still come, but the individual charges announced today will get violent criminals off the street, and make neighborhoods in Minneapolis safer.

Hennepin County Sheriff Deanna Witt repeatedly cited the power of the partnership in talking about a decrease in crime across Minneapolis and the county, underlining how each entity and agency brings a particular tool kit to the table.

"As you see the collective efforts of our local, state and federal partners, we have resulted in charges being brought against individuals who have wreaked havoc on the peace and safety of our community," Witt insisted. "We take pride in the accomplishments we are sharing today, but there is still more work to be done."

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: