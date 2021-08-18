More charges filed against central Minnesota man accused in bias-related incident

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Benton Beyer of Richmond was angry with Black or biracial men because he thought his girlfriend was cheating on him with one.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Additional criminal charges have been filed against a central Minnesota man already charged with stalking and damaging the home of a biracial couple. Prosecutors say his victims were targeted because of their race.

Benton Louis Beyer of Richmond was charged Tuesday with two counts of felony criminal damage to property, one of them alleging bias. Investigators say on May 10, 2021 Beyer was parked in the parking lot of a Walmart in St. Cloud when a Black man, identified in the criminal complaint as O.S., pulled up and went inside the store.

The complaint alleges that Beyer then left his vehicle and keyed a Maroon Toyota driven by O.S., causing at least $1,200 damage to the paint. Surveillance video recovered by investigators captures a white man dressed in black getting out of a car registered to Beyer, walking alongside the Toyota, climbing back into his vehicle and then leaving.

During the same time frame Beyer was being investigated in another jurisdiction for stalking and targeting a biracial family. The Stearns County Attorney's Office eventually charged Beyer with felony-level criminal damage to property and felony-level stalking after he allegedly stole his roommate's truck and ran it into the family's home in Cold Spring on July 24.

The new charges say Beyer's motive for damaging the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot is that he believed his girlfriend had cheated on him with a Black man, and was routinely upset with all Black or biracial males.

The victim told authorities he did not know Beyer, or have any contact with him on the day his car was damaged.

When questioned by St. Cloud police Beyer denied involvement in the keying incident, but could not tell investigators who might have been driving his car or would have had his permission to use it.

Prosecutors say within 12 hours of the keying incident Beyer was observed driving his vehicle in Cold Spring at approximately 2 a.m. Within 40 minutes of the sighting, a suspect was spotted running from the home of the targeted biracial family, where another vehicle had been damaged.