2 more charged in fatal shooting of teen at Woodbury graduation party

Two more people have been charged in connection with a June 5 shooting at a graduation party in Woodbury, which left 14-year-old Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl dead.

Nineteen-year-old Jaden Lavan Townsend and 23-year-old Enrique Lucio Davila are both charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and various counts of assault.

Neither Townsend nor Davila have been arrested yet.

Keith Dawson, 35, was also charged with several felony counts, including drive-by shooting, illegal possession of a firearm and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the shooting.

Dawson identified himself as the stepfather of Demaris, and is not believed to be the person who shot and killed him. He has been charged for allegedly firing the shots that started the incident.