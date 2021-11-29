Police: Man fatally shot by officers after armed carjacking in Mounds View

Several officers fired their weapons inside a liquor store while pursuing the suspect Sunday night.

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. — A man is dead after being shot by officers following a string of incidents involving firearms, according to a press release from the Mounds View police department.

Just before 7:00 Sunday night police were sent to 2565 County Road I in Mounds View to investigate a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they didn't find any evidence of a shooting.

While they were investigating that scene, they got a call that someone reported an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a nearby Aldi's at 2537 County Road I.

Police said they spoke with someone claiming a suspect had pointed a gun at him and then drove that suspect to a nearby liquor store. The suspect ran inside.

As officers approached the liquor store an employee ran out, claiming an armed gunman was inside the store by himself, police said.

Police from both Mounds View and New Brighton entered the liquor store, where New Brighton police say the armed man "confronted" officers. According to police, during an altercation inside the store several officers fired their weapons and shot the suspect.

Crews on scene gave the man first aid, and he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where police say he was pronounced dead.

No further information has been released about the suspect at this time.

Body cameras were active for the duration of the incident, according to police. The BCA is investigating.