MPD: 1 killed, 1 suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in separate shootings minutes apart

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say one man has died and another has been critically injured after being shot in separate incidents only minutes apart Monday.

MPD public information officer Garrett Parten told reporters Monday evening that officers responded to reports of shots being fired at an apartment building on the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue South at 5:14 p.m. There, he said officers found a man lying in a hallway, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Parten said officers and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ten minutes later, at 5:24 p.m., Parten said officers were dispatched to the area of South 4th Avenue and East Franklin Avenue on reports of shots being fired from one vehicle toward another. Parten said it appeared that one of the vehicles continued on, veered off the road and then crashed into the porch of a nearby apartment building.

Officers arrived a short time later to find a man in the car, who was also suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Parten said the man received medical aid from emergency responders until he was taken to a local hospital with a "life-threatening" injury.

That man's status is currently unknown.

The identity — as well as the manner and cause of death — of the man who was killed will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office in the coming days.

Parten says there is no one in custody related to either shooting at this time.

"I can say that we have two shootings during daylight within 10 minutes of each other, and that is extremely concerning to the city of Minneapolis as a whole, but especially to the residents and businesses in this area," Parten said.

He went on to ask anyone with information or surveillance video of either incident to come forward to bring the shooters to justice.

"We can't do this alone," he said. "As community members are around and they see things happen, and have specific information about what occurred, we're asking that you please call CrimeStoppers [1-800-222-8477], or even 311 to tell us what happened."

When asked whether authorities believed the two shootings were related, Parten said they are looking into the possibility, but have no information to indicate that they are.

Parten says they are investigating the death as the city's 15th homicide this year.

