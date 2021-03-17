MPD announces a new initiative to help restore safety around 38th & Chicago

According to MPD, last year there were 18 shootings in that area, as compared to three in 2019. Shotspotter activations increased from seven in 2019 to 185 in 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo spoke at press conference Wednesday afternoon about a new initiative for targeted law enforcement activity around George Floyd Square near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

"We will restore peace, safety and hope to 38th and Chicago -- our Minneapolis central neighborhood," Chief Arradondo said.

According to police, last year there were 18 shootings in that area, as compared to three in 2019. Shotspotter activations increased from seven in 2019 to 185 in 2020, an increase of more than 2,500%.

The new initiative will involve assistance from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the St. Paul Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) as well as the Minneapolis FBI.

"ATF is fully committed to assisting the Minneapolis Police Department, and our other local and state and federal partners to combat violent crime here in the city of Minneapolis," said Terry Henderson, Special Agent in Charge, ATF St. Paul Field Division. "This will be a continued and sustained effort."

Chief Arradondo said the new initiative emphasizes holding violent criminals accountable by increasing their presence -- as well as partnering law enforcement -- in the area. The department will also be working with community outreach groups.

"We have actually been in conversations in space with many in the community, and I want to stress that the vast majority that we've been meeting with want to see public safety," Chief Arradondo said. "They need public safety and they want us to work in concert with them to make that community safe."

Chief Arradondo continued to emphasize the importance of reopening the intersection of 38th and Chicago.