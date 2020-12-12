MPD arrests suspect after 89-year-old woman's home vandalized repeatedly

The vandalism began in March, and had continued throughout the spring, summer and fall - a total of nine times.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder confirms his department has taken a 44-year-old man into custody Friday after 89-year-old Frances Mosley's home was vandalized nine times near Lake Nokomis.

The latest episode happened on Sunday night around 9 p.m., with surveillance cameras capturing a man smashing the Mosley's windows, wearing all black and a mask, before fleeing the scene.

The vandalism began in March, and had continued throughout the spring, summer and fall.

Elder says the suspect was taken into custody when officers executed a search warrant at his residence in Minneapolis.