MPD asks for help identifying Uptown hit-and-run suspect vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured last month.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. on July 25 near the intersection of West 15th Street and Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis. The suspect vehicle struck the man in the roadway and did not stop, continuing to travel westbound on 15th.

The victim was transferred to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The vehicle is described as a black-and-white, late-model Dodge Charger, and appears to have been formerly used by police. Authorities also believe the vehicle should have significant damage to the right front headlamp area.