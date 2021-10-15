MPD: Juvenile in custody after allegedly firing BB gun at school bus

A spokesperson for the police department told KARE 11 that the bus had seven children on board and was near 37th and Colfax Avenues North.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a juvenile is in custody after allegedly shooting at a Minneapolis Public Schools bus Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the police department told KARE 11 that the bus had seven children on board and was near 37th and Colfax Avenues North at the time of the incident. Police say no one was injured and they believe the suspect used a BB gun.

Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed the incident involved one of the district's buses in a statement Friday evening.