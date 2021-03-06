MPD says 9 arrested during unrest after man fatally shot by deputies in Uptown

Police say looting and violent actions against officers began as darkness fell, and that many buildings in the Uptown area sustained damage.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say nine people were arrested for criminal actions during unrest that followed the fatal shooting of a man by law enforcement, who were trying to take him into custody on a warrant Thursday.

The shooting took place on the top level of the old Calhoun Square parking ramp, and as word circulated about what had happened a crowd began gathering near the scene.

In a news release police spokesman John Elder says as darkness fell some members of that crowd began looting and targeting officers on the scene with violent, "assaultive" acts. Many buildings in the area were damaged, Elder said, and some of them were looted.

Elder says Minneapolis officers did receive permission to use tear gas and rubber bullet rounds to disperse the crowd, but opted to use "other non-lethal mechanisms" instead.

MPD announced that the nine people arrested were booked on charges ranging from probable cause riot and fourth-degree assault to arson and damage to property.

Elder added that many others who engaged in similar criminal behavior Thursday night were not apprehended by police, and he encourages anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (84770). Those providing information that leads to arrest and conviction of a suspect could be eligible for a financial reward.