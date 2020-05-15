A fire caused nearly $10,000 in damage at Pioneer Paper last month.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said it is looking for help to identify an arson suspect armed with a flame thrower.

In a post on its Facebook page, MPD said the suspect was caught on video surveillance on April 25, using a hand-held, garden-style torch to light a bale of recycled materials on fire outside Pioneer Paper on Irving Avenue N.

According to the post, that fire spread to other bales of recycled material, leading to a $10,000 loss to the company.

Police said, prior to the fire, three white males in their 20's or early 30's were spotted in the same area, with one of the men carrying a garden-style torch.

"Minneapolis Police Arson investigators believe that someone may have information related to this crime," MPD's post said. "Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Minneapolis Arson Desk at 612-673-3070."