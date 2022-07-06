Minneapolis police tracing guns to other shootings in attempt to solve Aniya Allen case

One man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in a case that allegedly involved a gun also used in the shooting that killed the 6-year-old.

MINNEAPOLIS — A year has come and gone, and still, no one has been charged in the shooting death of 6-year-old Aniya Allen.

Aniya was eating a McDonald's Happy Meal in her mom's car when it passed through a barrage of gunfire on 36th Avenue near Penn Avenue in north Minneapolis.

One bullet hit Aniya in the head and killed her.

Aniya's grandpa, peace activist KG Wilson, has pleaded for someone to come forward with information.

Without a tip to crack the case, court records reveal the key to solving Aniya's murder may be through tracing the guns used.

According to a search warrant, the Minneapolis Police crime lab found 30 discharged cartridge casings in the alley next to the street fired by one 9mm and two .40 caliber guns. Minneapolis Police have linked those three guns to six other shootings — five in Minneapolis and one in Maple Grove.

In one of the other Minneapolis shootings that happened six days before Aniya was shot, police eventually arrested a suspect. Patrick Dembley was charged with shooting and wounding a man at Mayslacks Bar with, according to court papers, the same 9mm gun used in Aniya's shooting.

Dembley pleaded guilty to the Mayslacks shooting, and on Tuesday was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

"I just want to apologize to the victim. I feel bad for it and I'm just ready to take the consequences that come with my actions and I'm just ready to get it over with, get back home to my kids," Dembley told the judge before he handed down the sentence.

The Aniya Allen case was not mentioned in Dembley's sentencing hearing for the Mayslacks shooting. A search warrant says Dembley refused to answer questions about Aniya's case and was never charged in connection with that case.