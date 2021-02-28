MPD: Woman killed in North Minneapolis early morning shooting

Investigators said a woman who was shot early Sunday morning died hours later in the hospital.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said its Homicide Unit is investigating after a woman was fatally shot Sunday morning.

According to an MPD release, police received a 6:22 a.m. ShotSpotter notification for the 3200 block of Logan Avenue North. When they arrived, police said they found an adult woman in the street with a gunshot wound.

MPD said officers provided aid until first responders from the Minneapolis Fire Department relieved them. The woman, who was in critical condition, was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

According to MPD, hospital staff told the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office that the woman died a few hours after her arrival.

MPD said personnel were sent to collect and document evidence, and detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating.