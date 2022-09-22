x
Crime

Minneapolis city leaders unveil new public safety plan

Mayor Frey unveiled a new initiative called "Operation Endeavor," which seeks to strengthen existing services and work with other jurisdictions to prevent crime.
Credit: KARE

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis leaders announced a new program Thursday in an effort to reduce crime across the city.

The announcement comes after several reported shootings over the past week, including a deadly shooting Thursday morning near the intersection of Groveland Avenue and Nicollet Avenue.

During a press conference Thursday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey unveiled a new initiative called "Operation Endeavor," a program seeking to boost existing services while working with several other jurisdictions to reduce crime across the city.

"This plan goes well beyond the walls of city hall," Frey said. "We're working hand-in-hand with our state and our federal partners... and we're even working directly in the private sector and a number of other community leaders, including our U.S. Attorney."

 

