Minneapolis not far from record 1995 homicide pace

Minneapolis has had 66 homicides so far this year. In 1995, the city was up to 75 at this point.

MINNEAPOLIS — 1995 was a grim year in Minneapolis. A violent summer led to so many killings that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner ran out of body bags and had to ask county leaders for more money.

That year eventually set a record for the most homicides the city has ever seen and spawned the infamous nickname "Murderapolis."

But when you directly compare, this year isn't that far off.

There were 74 homicides by Sept. 13, 1995. So far this year there have been 66.

Put recent homicide numbers on a graph and you can see how out of place this year and last year look.

Homicides are up 12% from last year and it's more than double any of the 12 years before that.

A recent in-depth Star Tribune report found 90% of gunfire reports came from just 5 neighborhoods - Camden, Near North, Phillips, Central and Powderhorn.

12-year-old London Michael Bean was shot to death last week, joining Aniya Allen and Trinity Ottoson-Smith as the faces of innocence lost to gun violence in the city this year.

None of those children's murders have been solved.