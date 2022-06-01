Mpls. police arrest man accused of stealing car with baby inside

Officers found the stolen car abandoned but the baby was found safe inside the vehicle.

MINNEAPOLIS — A suspect was arrested after stealing a running vehicle with a baby inside Thursday morning, according to Minneapolis police.

It happened in the 3300 block of University Ave. S.E. shortly after 11 a.m.

Police say a mother stopped at a gas station and as she entered the convenience store, a man stole her running vehicle with her 3-month-old child inside.

A Minneapolis police spokesperson says the suspected car thief crashed into at least two vehicles while driving.

Officers found the stolen car in the 20 block of 30th Ave S.E. about 10 minutes later.

The car was abandoned but the baby was found safe inside, according to police.

Officers located the suspect and arrested him.

No further information has been released.

