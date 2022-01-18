Multi-agency effort leads to arrest of two connected to violent crimes across metro

Authorities say they'd been tracking the suspects' vehicle and their activity over the last 10 days. That came to a head when they arrested the two in St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Authorities say a multi-agency effort led to the arrest of two individuals wanted in connection to a string of violent crimes across the Twin Cities metro.

The arrests come amid a spike in crime across the metropolitan area, and were made just after 7 p.m. Tuesday following a lengthy police pursuit that ended near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Maryland Avenue in St. Paul.

"No question he was going a hundred or over one hundred [miles per hour]," said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

Fletcher says the pair — an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman — was wanted in connection to numerous violent crimes.

Their apprehension, he says, was the culmination of 10 days worth of activity monitoring.

Authorities say they initiated a "probable cause pickup" around 6 p.m. when the suspects then fled the scene.

Fletcher called the driver of the suspect vehicle "public enemy number one," stating, "This person's committed more violent crimes in the past week than anyone else in the metropolitan area. This was a top priority for our carjacking and auto theft unit...and they didn't stop until they got him."

According to the St. Louis Park Police Department, investigators believe the two suspects are also connected to:

One first-degree aggravated robbery – St. Louis Park

Six second-degree aggravated robberies – St. Louis Park, White Bear Lake, Roseville, Richfield, Brooklyn Center and Woodbury

13 simple robberies – St. Louis Park (6), Columbia Heights (2), Plymouth, Roseville, Edina and Ramsey County

One attempted simple robbery – Eagan

One motor vehicle theft – St. Louis Park

One flee police in motor vehicle – Ramsey County

Fletcher attributes the success to the combined efforts of multiple agencies including Minnesota State Patrol, St. Louis Park PD, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Minneapolis PD, Roseville PD, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects, who have not yet been formally charged, are being held within the Ramsey County jail and are expected to be transferred into the custody of St. Louis Park PD.

Fletcher said no accidents or injuries were reported during the attempt to apprehend either suspect.

