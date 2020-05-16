Multiple shootings in Mpls Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating multiple shootings in Minneapolis that occurred Friday night.
The first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 1600 block of Washington Ave N. While searching the area, officers received a call from Hennepin County Medical Center reporting that two adults had arrived with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Emerson Avenue N. to investigate a ShotSpotter activation and “numerous 911” calls of shots heard in the area.
Officers were informed that there was a juvenile shot “sitting off to the side of a residence.” Officers called for paramedics and the victim was transported to North Memorial Medical Center.
While searching the area, officers were advised that two more individuals arrived at North Memorial with gun shot wounds. All three victims are juveniles.