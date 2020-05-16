Multiple shootings in Mpls Friday night

Police are investigating multiple shootings in Minneapolis that occurred Friday night.

The first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 1600 block of Washington Ave N. While searching the area, officers received a call from Hennepin County Medical Center reporting that two adults had arrived with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Emerson Avenue N. to investigate a ShotSpotter activation and “numerous 911” calls of shots heard in the area.

Officers were informed that there was a juvenile shot “sitting off to the side of a residence.” Officers called for paramedics and the victim was transported to North Memorial Medical Center.