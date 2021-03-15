Murder charge filed in shooting death at 38th and Chicago

Prosecutors believe the suspect and the victim were "on opposite sides of an internal gang dispute."

MINNEAPOLIS — A murder charge has been filed in a fatal shooting that happened at the intersection now known as George Floyd Square.

On March 6, a man was shot and killed outside Cup Foods on 38th and Chicago. At that time, police said the victim was a 30-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, and identified as Imaz Patrick Wright of Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Monday that Shantaello Christianson, 31, has been charged with murder in Wright's death. Prosecutors say Wright was standing in front of Cup Foods when Christianson drove up in a tan SUV. Hennepin County prosecutors said they believe the two were "on opposite sides of an internal gang dispute."

According to a news release from the county attorney's office, another man got out of the SUV and started arguing with Wright, then Christianson got out and shot Wright multiple times before they drove off.

Christianson is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree riot causing death, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.