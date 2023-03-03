Murder charges filed in double fatal shooting outside celebration of life

Prosecutors say 52-year-old John Lee Edmondson shot popular chef Larry "Chef Hot Hands" Jiles 3 times point blank, before firing blindly at a crowd.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 52-year-old man is now charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of two men following a dispute outside a celebration of life gathering in St. Paul last week.

Prosecutors filed a criminal complaint Friday laying out the allegations against John Lee Edmondson of St. Louis Park. In court documents, at least four witnesses identify Edmondson as the man who pulled a gun and shot popular chef Larry "Hot Hands" Jiles, age 34, and 37-year-old Troy Kennedy. One witness told police that Kennedy is the defendant's cousin.

The complaint details how St. Paul police squads were dispatched to Kings Crossing by Episcopal Homes on the 500 block of Dale St. around 5:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found Jiles in the parking lot laying in a pool of blood. First responders began lifesaving measures but were unable to revive him.

Police soon learned that Kennedy had been rushed to Regions Hospital by private vehicle after being shot, but he also did not survive.

Three others at the gathering were wounded but survived the shooting.

At least four witnesses were able to identify a known suspect, later confirmed to be Edmondson. Multiple people described the defendant walking up to Jiles and firing multiple shots into his head and neck and point blank range. They said he then fired 6 or 7 times into a crowd that had gathered, not caring who he shot.

One witness told investigators Edmondson asked “Who else want it?” before leaving the scene in a Kia Soul. Another described him as having "crazy eyes" while holding a gun.

Search warrants filed in Ramsey County say Jiles sternly told a group attending the celebration that it was time to leave, so he and his catering crew could clean up.

Police also received a call from an anonymous person who said Edmondson was trying to leave the state following the shooting. Edmondson reportedly wanted to go to Arizona to stay with his daughter, but his daughter did not want him to stay with her. Edmondson allegedly told multiple people that he isn’t going back to prison, and threatened to shoot it out with police if he is pulled over.

In the criminal complaint prosecutors shared that Edmondson has prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery in the first degree and murder in the second degree in Ramsey County. He was part of a group that targeted and robbed drug dealers. One of the targeted dealers was killed.

