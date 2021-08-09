Murder charges filed in death of 12-year-old London Bean

The 18-year-old suspect has been charged by warrant because he is still at large.

Prosecutors have filed murder charges against an 18-year-old in the deadly shooting of 12-year-old London Bean in north Minneapolis earlier this month.

Jeremiah Marquise Grady, 18, was charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 8 fatal shooting near 8th Ave. N. and Aldrich Ave. in Minneapolis.

Grady was charged by warrant because he is still not in custody.

Prosecutors say Bean and another boy were in a fight when Grady, wearing a black ski mask, yelled "Yeah! Wassup!" and started firing shots as people ran away.

Grady came up to Bean and shot him two times at close range, according to the criminal complaint.

Witnesses told police Grady is the older brother of the boy Bean was fighting, and it was later confirmed during the investigation.

Prosecutors say investigators used surveillance video, witness accounts and social media to identify Grady as the shooter.

Officers discovered that Grady had recently purchased a gun, and social media posts show Grady "holding the gun and boasting an hour after the murder," according to the complaint.