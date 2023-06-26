Murder charges filed in fatal pedestrian incident in Wyoming

The criminal complaint filed against Mark Wiosky says he used meth about an hour before running over the victim following an altercation.

WYOMING, Minn. — A Forest Lake man is charged with third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide after he allegedly ran over a woman with his pickup truck during an altercation.

The criminal complaint filed against 37-year-old Mark Wiosky details the incident, which unfolded at the Holiday Station Store just off I-35W in Wyoming just before 10:30 p.m. on June 22. Wyoming police were dispatched to the store on reports that a woman had been run over by a truck.

Witnesses told responding officers that the victim and the driver of the pickup had been involved in an argument before the incident. She was found laying on the ground in a large pool of blood, non-responsive with labored breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman died on the scene.

Investigating officers retrieved surveillance video that showed Wiosky's truck and another vehicle enter the Holiday lot and park. Police say at one point the video shows the defendant flicking a cigarette inside the woman's car as she sat in the driver's seat, grabbing the keys from her ignition, and climbing back into his truck.

The complaint says the victim was reaching into the truck and trying to get her keys back when Wiosky accelerated suddenly, dragging the woman until she fell from the truck and was run over.

Prosecutors say Wiosky did not stop to help the victim, pausing only to throw the woman's keys out of his vehicle.

One witness on scene who was trying to help ran to the victim's car to retrieve her cell phone. On the screen was a visible text message that included "Mark Wiosky." Officers were familiar with Wiosky and knew he lived less than a mile from the scene of the incident.

Police found Wiosky wasn't home, but his wife reportedly told them the defendant and the victim had been "hanging around each other" for the previous couple of months. She allegedly told them he is a hothead, and "has a temper when he is using methamphetamine."

Hours later Wiosky called law enforcement to turn himself in. During an interview police say he admitted to driving the truck, said that he had used meth about an hour before arriving at the Holiday station and told them he and the victim had been in an argument.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: