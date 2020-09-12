x
Murder charges filed in Hudson fatal stabbing

Prosecutors have charged William C. Davidson of Blaine with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Cain Solheim.
Credit: Anoka County Sheriff's Office

HUDSON, Wis. — A Twin Cities man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a fatal stabbing in Hudson last weekend. 

Court documents reveal that on Tuesday, St. Croix County prosecutors filed that murder charge against 24-year-old William C. Davison, along with attempted intentional homicide, battery, and disorderly conduct. 

Hudson police responded to reports of a fight early Sunday and found three men had been stabbed. One of the victims, 26-year-old Cain Solheim of New Brighton, did not survive. 

RELATED: 'He came to my rescue': Loved ones remember Hudson stabbing victim Cain Solheim

Investigators were given a description of a vehicle that was later traced to an apartment complex in Blaine, where Davidson and another person were arrested. The second suspect has not been charged. 

One of Solheim's friends told KARE 11 that he was being brutally attacked and beaten when Solheim "came to my rescue." His family says the incident never should have happened. 

