Murder charges filed in Hudson fatal stabbing

Prosecutors have charged William C. Davidson of Blaine with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Cain Solheim.

HUDSON, Wis. — A Twin Cities man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a fatal stabbing in Hudson last weekend.

Court documents reveal that on Tuesday, St. Croix County prosecutors filed that murder charge against 24-year-old William C. Davison, along with attempted intentional homicide, battery, and disorderly conduct.

Hudson police responded to reports of a fight early Sunday and found three men had been stabbed. One of the victims, 26-year-old Cain Solheim of New Brighton, did not survive.

Investigators were given a description of a vehicle that was later traced to an apartment complex in Blaine, where Davidson and another person were arrested. The second suspect has not been charged.