Charges filed in fatal shooting of teen in Chanhassen

Police learned about the fatal shooting after pursuing the defendant's car to Fairview Southdale Hospital. They found the 17-year-old victim dead in her vehicle.

CHASKA, Minn. — An 18-year-old St. Paul woman is charged with murder after prosecutors say she shot her boyfriend in the head following a night of arguing.

Carver County authorities say Vanessa Sanchez Lopez killed her 17-year-old boyfriend, identified in court documents only as "ABC," as the two sat in a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in Chanhassen. Sanchez Lopez then drove to Fairview Southdale Hospital at a high rate of speed, triggering a police pursuit that ended at the hospital. There, officers discovered ABC dead in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and a Kel-Tec semi-automatic handgun inside the car.

The criminal complaint says Sanchez Lopez, the victim, and three other people were inside the vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on Conestoga Trail in the early morning of Feb. 2. Witnesses in the car say the defendant and ABC had been arguing all night, and that there was a firearm in the vehicle belonging to ABC.

Multiple witnesses said Sanchez Lopez accused ABC of cheating.

At some point, Sanchez Lopez allegedly grabbed the handgun, pointed it directly at the victim's head and fired. The witness told investigators the gun was very close to ABC's face when the shot was fired. The defendant allegedly said "What the (expletive) do we do, I don't want to bring him, cuz I don't want to go the (expletive) to prison."

At that point, a 23-year-old man jumped in the driver's seat and headed for the hospital.

When questioned by police Sanchez Lopez originally claimed that she was "dancing around" inside the vehicle when the gun accidentally fired. Police say after continued questioning, she admitted to pointing the gun at ABC's neck and intentionally pulling the trigger, but claimed she did not know the gun was loaded. She denied arguing with the victim at any point in their relationship.

The criminal complaint says a breath test given to the defendant at the time of her arrest registered .13.

