Murder charges filed in woman's fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Murder charges have been filed against a Minneapolis man in connection with the shooting of a woman found dead in the street on the city's north side.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Tyrone Maddox is charged with intentional second-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Squads were dispatched to the 3200 block of Logan Avenue N. shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 after someone called 911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived they found the female victim laying in the street with a gunshot wound to her stomach. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

A witness on the scene described what happened to investigators, an account that was backed up by surveillance video. That witness described the shooting, and identified the suspect vehicle and the driver. On the video police say Maddox can be seen getting out of the passenger side of a gray Chrysler 300, and walking with the woman behind the vehicle. Eventually the woman is seen falling to the ground, Maddox jumps back into the car and leaves the area.

Officers identified and questioned the driver, who allegedly told them Maddox shot the woman and then demanded to be dropped off somewhere in Minneapolis.

Investigators eventually located Maddox in downtown Minneapolis near Nicollet Mall. They say he attempted to flee, and while running threw a semi-automatic handgun under a car.

When questioned by police Maddox initially denied killing the victim, but police say when shown the surveillance tape admitted to the fatal shooting. He reportedly told them he was drunk and did not intentionally shoot the woman.