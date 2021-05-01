Names of officers involved in Minneapolis police shooting released

According to new information released by the BCA, Sgt. Darcy Klund, and Officers Paul Huynh and Jason Schmitt all fired their weapons in an exchange of gunfire.

MINNEAPOLIS — The names of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the deadly exchange of gunfire with Dolal Idd last week in south Minneapolis have been released.

According to new information released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Sgt. Darcy Klund, and Officers Paul Huynh and Jason Schmitt all fired their weapons during the exchange of gunfire with Idd.

Sgt. Klund has been with the Minneapolis Police Department for 33 years, while Officer Schmitt has been with the department 23 years and Officer Huynh has spent six years in the department.

According to a search warrant application, filed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), members of the Minneapolis Police Department's First Precinct Community Response Team (CRT) were attempting to buy a MAC-10 high capacity pistol from Idd using a confidential informant on the evening of Dec. 30. The document states Idd was selling the gun illegally and was not allowed to possess a firearm due to a previous incident.

According to the document, Idd arrived in a vehicle with a female passenger and a "gunfight ensued" as officers attempted to move in to arrest him. Minneapolis police released a redacted portion of police body camera video the next day, which they said showed Idd fired first at officers, before police returned fire and killed him.

Idd died at the scene.